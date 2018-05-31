Clevelanders welcome farmers market giveaway at Gordon Square in June

Two local organizations are working together to offer Northeast Ohioans life-changing solutions for healthier lives.

For the first time this summer, The Centers for Families and Children and Circle Health Services will host 24 free fresh produce markets, dubbed The Centered Market, in neighborhoods throughout the region.

The market season will kick off this Tuesday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Centers’ Gordon Square campus, located at 5209 Detroit Ave.

Set up like traditional farmer’s markets, the fresh produce giveaways will feature white and sweet potatoes, onions, apples, carrots and more.

Each bag of fresh food will include easy summer recipes for healthy meals to prepare for families.

All that's requested is a form of identification: for example, a state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

In partnership with the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, The Centered Market is volunteer-driven with generous help from organizations and corporations throughout Northeast Ohio.

The full market schedule is listed below, rain or shine:

Circle Health Services

12201 Euclid Avenue Cleveland 44104

Tuesday, June 19th 3PM

Tuesday, July 24th 1PM

Tuesday, August 21st 1PM

McMillan Early Learning Center

1941 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Hts., OH 44118

Tuesday, June 12th 1PM

Tuesday, July 17th 3PM

Tuesday, August 14th 1PM

Bingham Early Learning Center

2421 Central Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

Thursday, June 21st 12PM

Thursday, July 26th 12PM

Thursday, August 23rd 12PM

Clifton Early Learning Center

13889 Clifton Blvd., Lakewood, OH 44107

Thursday, June 14th 1PM

Thursday, July 19th 1PM

Thursday, August 16th 1PM

East Health and Wellness Center

4400 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

Tuesday, June 26th 3PM

Tuesday, July 31st 1PM

Tuesday, August 28th 1PM

West Health and Wellness Center

3929 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, OH 44111

Thursday, June 7th 1PM

Thursday, July 12th 1PM

Thursday, August 9th 1PM

Gordon Square Early Learning Center

5209 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102

Tuesday, June 5th 1PM

Tuesday, July 10th 1PM

Tuesday, August 7th 1PM

Thursday, August 30th 1PM

Debra Ann November Early Learning Center

5225 Library Lane, Maple Heights, OH 44103

Thursday, June 28th 1PM

Thursday, August 2nd 1PM

