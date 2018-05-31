SWAT officer shot during standoff in Sheffield Lake; scene remains active

A SWAT officer was shot during a standoff and taken via Life-Flight to MetroHealth hospital Thursday night.

The standoff unfolded over several hours in the area of Forestlawn Elementary School, near Ferndale Avenue.

The scene is still active, and police are investigating.

The extent of the officer's injury is unclear at this time.

Police have not confirmed whether the shooter has been arrested.

