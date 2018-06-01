'Arbor Girls Rock' program builds girls' self-esteem: Romona's Kids

The "Arbor Girls Rock" program at Arbor Elementary School is for girls in grades third through fifth. It helps students focus on their future through academics, emotional health and sisterhood.

"I used to not be able to talk to people, but now I can really say how I feel," said fourth-grader Caymonee Morris.

"It makes me feel like I can count on them to tell me to do something good if I'm not doing something good," said fifth-grader Kya Barnes.

The girls also learn to address their emotions and frustrations.

"It's helped me get a lot of stuff off my mind that was in my mind and I always got angry about it but ever since I got in this program it's all been off my mind," said fifth-grader Jordan Proctor-McKenna.

"It encourages you to help other girls who are down or sad," said fourth-grader Raven Hereford.

The girls took a field trip to a recording studio, and helped with a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. They also dressed as historic African-Americans figures like Harriet Tubman for Black History Month and performed a dance that portrays what they've been taught.

"They're beautiful, everything about them, from their not so good days and their not so good ways to their excellent behaviors and straight A's," said Chonda Harris, Arbor Elementary Family Liaison.

