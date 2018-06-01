Breaking down the overturned blocking foul call on LeBron James

Was it a block or a charge?

The NBA Finals play in question with about 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter was initially called a charging foul on Kevin Durant, but the Game 1 referees overturned the call and charged LeBron James with blocking.

Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, joined @NBATV to discuss why the call on the Kevin Durant drive to the basket was overturned from a charge to a blocking foul on LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/zFQzVJqseM — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 1, 2018

The reversal helped swing the game in Golden State's favor. The Warriors eventually went on to beat the Cavaliers in overtime.

The officials went to replay the foul call because they could not agree on whether James' feet were outside of the restricted area when Durant slammed into him.

The crew communicated with Replay Center official Mike Callahan to determine whether or not the Cavaliers LeBron James was in the restricted area as well as in legal guarding position after he drew an offensive foul against the Warriors Kevin Durant. After review the initial call on the floor was overturned to a blocking foul as James was determined to be in illegal guarding position. - NBA officials decision on restricted area block/charge: Cavaliers @ Warriors

According to the NBA's review protocol, "Referees may review block/charge calls when they are not reasonably certain as to whether the defender was inside or outside of the restricted area during the last two minutes of the fourth period and overtime."

The refs can also determine if the defender, LeBron James in this situation, was in a legal guarding position.

Clarity on blk/charge review: The trigger is that if in the last 2 minutes of the 4th or overtime officials have doubt whether the defender was in the restricted area. While reviewing, they may also confirm if the defender was in legal guarding position when the contact occurred. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 1, 2018

After reviewing, the referees changed the ruling and called a foul on James. They determined that James was not planted in a legal defending position. Durant went on to make two free throws to tie the game.

Past and present NBA players took to social media to dispute the call.

A lot of mistakes were made but someone should apologize to the #cavs for how the last 2 minutes & overtime were officiated #CavsVsWarriors #nbafinals2018 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) June 1, 2018

Never seen a charge call over turned based on movement in my life. . Only seen it changed based on whether or not someone was in the restricted area — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 1, 2018

Everyone’s talking about George Hill and JR Smith but that reviewed and then changed block/charge call was the real killer “what if”... Glad I wasn’t a ref in that situation... looked like a true 50/50 call #NBAfinals — Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) June 1, 2018

