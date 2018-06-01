Northeast Ohio weather: Not feeling like the first weekend of June

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A pattern shift will take the place the first weekend of June. We will see plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures. If you were looking for the relief from the heat then there you go. We have low clouds in the forecast Saturday across the region. Most of us will stay dry but there could be some spotty showers in the afternoon south of Cleveland. The next system arrives Sunday. There is a high risk of showers by Sunday afternoon associated with a strong cold front. The wind will pick up and it could get cool enough later Sunday night for some lake effect showers going into Monday morning. This is a pretty big change from what we have been seeing recently.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.