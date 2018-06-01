Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty showers and storms again today

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Spotty showers and thunder will threaten us from time to time again today as temperatures top out around 80.

A cold front that traverses the region this evening will put an end to the wet weather threat and will return temperatures to more seasonable readings in the 50s tonight and the 70s by tomorrow and Sunday.

The next risk of storms arrives Sunday afternoon with another front and more showers and possible thunder threaten us on Monday.

However, temperatures cool to highs in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.