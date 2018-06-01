Video captures gunshots, screams during SWAT standoff

An Amherst police officer is in critical condition after a standoff ends in a shooting.

The Amherst Police Department confirmed the officer shot is Patrolman Eugene Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police say the standoff started Thursday morning in Sheffield Lake when agents from the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant near the corner of Oliver Street and Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect opened fire and shot officer Ptacek who is assigned to the SWAT team.

The deputy was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital. The Amherst police chief said the officer is in critical condition.

Sheffield Lake standoff is over. Learning US Marshals & local PD were executing a felony warrant & suspect didn’t cooperate. Suspect shot Lorain Co. SWAT officer in buttocks- he’s expected to be OK. Suspect shot in leg- expected to be OK. #WakeUpCleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zGur5N7rzv — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 1, 2018

Police surrounded the house for several more hours until eventually taking the man into custody around midnight.

Investigators remained on scene into Friday morning continuing to process evidence and search the suspect's house.

Neighbors still can’t believe this all unfolded so close by.

Rick DeRigo’s backyard was right next to the standoff.

“We had the sheriff’s department In full military gear behind the tree right here, staked out there in the back of the house in case he tried to escape from that point on,” he said.

DeRigo said his entire neighborhood was blocked off.

“It was surreal,” he said.

Chris Smith lives a few doors down from the house the suspect was found in.

“I saw the SWAT team come in the front yard with guns drawn,” she said.

At one point, Smith hit the ground.

“Heard them break down the door, I heard gunfire so I knew something probably happened,” she said.

She later found out that’s when the officer was shot.

Smith is ready for everything to go back to normal.

“It happens in every neighborhood, unfortunately that’s the times we live in,” she said.

