Suspect arrested after shooting SWAT officer during Sheffield Lake standoff

A standoff with a man who shot a Lorain County SWAT team officer ended overnight in Sheffield Lake after the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the standoff started Thursday morning when agents from the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant near the corner of Oliver Street and Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect opened fire and shot a Lorain County Sheriff's Office deputy who is assigned to the SWAT team.

The deputy was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital.

Sheffield Lake standoff is over. Learning US Marshals & local PD were executing a felony warrant & suspect didn’t cooperate. Suspect shot Lorain Co. SWAT officer in buttocks- he’s expected to be OK. Suspect shot in leg- expected to be OK. #WakeUpCleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zGur5N7rzv — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 1, 2018

Police surrounded the house for several more hours until eventually taking the man into custody around midnight. He was taken from the scene in an ambulance for treatment to a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators remained on scene into Friday morning continuing to process evidence and search the suspect's house.

Return to Cleveland 19 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.