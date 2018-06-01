JR Smith slammed on Twitter after decisive Game 1 blunder - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

JR Smith slammed on Twitter after decisive Game 1 blunder

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavaliers could have clinched a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Instead, the closing seconds in the fourth quarter could haunt the Cavs for the rest of the series.

After grabbing the rebound from a missed free throw, J.R. Smith dribbled the ball away from the rim and let time expire before the Cavs could get off a shot attempt for a potential game-winner.

Smith says he knew the score was tied but thought Cleveland was going to call a timeout.

The play and LeBron James' reaction to Smith immediately ignited a response on social media.

The Cavaliers look to rebound in Game 2 on Sunday night.

