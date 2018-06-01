JR Smith slammed on Twitter after decisive Game 1 blunder

The Cavaliers could have clinched a win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Instead, the closing seconds in the fourth quarter could haunt the Cavs for the rest of the series.

After grabbing the rebound from a missed free throw, J.R. Smith dribbled the ball away from the rim and let time expire before the Cavs could get off a shot attempt for a potential game-winner.

The play that decided Game 1. pic.twitter.com/e1UeOv57Rn — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2018

Smith says he knew the score was tied but thought Cleveland was going to call a timeout.

The play and LeBron James' reaction to Smith immediately ignited a response on social media.

The moment JR Smith realized... pic.twitter.com/m17GGJZUeu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

Lebron at Jr Smith locker like pic.twitter.com/ZOU34qB1cL — Pnut (@24pnut24) June 1, 2018

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ggk2bTaVfa — Donaven ?? (@_nevanod) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

I defy you to tell me the last time JR Smith knew the score at any time in any game. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 1, 2018

Put this in the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/axPiDJFdnZ — Dub (@WMsDiary) June 1, 2018

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

JR Smith: I was tryna find Kyrie

LeBron: KYRIE IS IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/vezaEzoxBy — ? (@ShootingSherv) June 1, 2018

"damn, these scoreboards are so tiny!" JR Smith pic.twitter.com/0yCR3PVo0G — Tillmaster Flash (@tillmasterflash) June 1, 2018

Live look at JR Smith pic.twitter.com/6R2Kj5goy8 — Brandon (@Blues_Got_Cup) June 1, 2018

Lebron gonna be assigning Jr Smith some homework for tonight. pic.twitter.com/OrPq0epK7z — DylanBibs (@DylanBibs) June 1, 2018

I’m telling y’all JR Smith gonna disappear one day and we’ll know why pic.twitter.com/5YqqBnmmiy — be better tomorrow (@CountOnVic) June 1, 2018

The Cavaliers look to rebound in Game 2 on Sunday night.

