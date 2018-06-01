Cleveland police: 2 women, 1 man shot overnight in separate shootings

Police are investigating three separate shootings overnight in Cleveland.

The first shooting was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue. The 36-year-old female victim transported herself to a Cleveland Clinic hospital to treat a gunshot wound in her leg.

The second shooting took place near the intersection of Alcoy Road and Euclid Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was transported to University Hospital.

According to Cleveland police, the third shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue at 5:15 a.m. A 31-year-old man was shot in the left side and taken to University Hospital.

Police did not release any information regarding potential suspects.

