Snow leopard triplets make their debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will give a sneak peek of three snow leopard cubs that were born in April.

The trio of cubs, which includes two males and one female, were born weighing just over one pound each and have been bonding with their mother Sombra since their April 22 delivery.

The cubs will continue bonding and developing before being put into a public exhibit in the Primate, Cats & Aquatics building.

Eventually, the cubs will be moved to the Asian Highlands habitat later this summer to join several other snow leopards.

Snow leopards are considered vulnerable due to poaching, prey loss, and habitat loss.



