Judge sentences Shawn Grate to death in murder of 2 women

An Ashland County judge sentenced Shawn Grate to death. Grate, 41, was found guilty of raping and strangling two women. A jury recommended that he gets the death penalty by lethal injection.

Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffin, 29, were killed in 2016. Grate was convicted on numerous charges, including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Murder victim's son reacts after Shawn Grate guilty verdict

The victim's bodies were found in an Ashland home where Grate was squatting. A third woman called 911 to report she was being held captive by Grate.

The sentencing hearing opened with Grate apologizing to the victims' families and friends. Family members of Stanley and Griffin also addressed Grate and the courtroom.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.