Alianna DeFreeze's parents accept honorary diploma in her memory

Two events were held Friday to remember a Cleveland teen who was tortured and killed.

Alianna DeFreeze, 14, would have graduated Friday from E Prep & Village Prep Woodland Hills.

The teen was abducted on her way to school in 2017 and raped and killed. Police say Christopher Whitaker followed Alianna and snatched her as she waited for an RTA bus to school.

He then took her to an abandoned home where he tortured her before killing her.

Whitaker blamed drugs. He was convicted on all 10 counts and was sentenced to death in March 2018.

Friday faculty, staff and students remembered the teen in a dedication. Her parents also accepted an honorary diploma in her memory.

