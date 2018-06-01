Kevin Love will avoid suspension after leaving bench in Game 1

According to Yahoo Sports, Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Following a technical foul call on Tristan Thompson late in the fourth quarter, Kevin Love got up off the bench to refute the call.

Kevin Love told me he left the bench in OT to argue the call on Tristan, walking onto the court to get in the officials' eyeline, not in reaction to any scuffle & before it even broke out. Video (via @bballbreakdown) seems to back this up; not sure if it will matter to the league pic.twitter.com/JeHmd6Fl2p — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 1, 2018

Originally Love's motives were in question as some thought he was reacting to the scuffle to come shortly after.

Tristan Thompson was ejected after the play, but his status for Game 2 is unclear.

The Cavs will look to bounce back after the tough overtime defeat on Sunday, June 3, at 8 p.m.

