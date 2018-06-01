Kevin Love will avoid suspension after leaving bench in Game 1 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kevin Love will avoid suspension after leaving bench in Game 1

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

According to Yahoo Sports, Kevin Love will not be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. 

Following a technical foul call on Tristan Thompson late in the fourth quarter, Kevin Love got up off the bench to refute the call. 

Originally Love's motives were in question as some thought he was reacting to the scuffle to come shortly after.

Tristan Thompson was ejected after the play, but his status for Game 2 is unclear.

The Cavs will look to bounce back after the tough overtime defeat on Sunday, June 3, at 8 p.m. 

