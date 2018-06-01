Cleveland Cooks: Cru Tart Flambee - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Cru Tart Flambee

Cru Tart Flambee (Source: WOIO) Cru Tart Flambee (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cru Tart Flambee Recipe

10.25 ounces AP flour

5.5 ounces tepid water

1 teaspoon salt

* Mix on low speed for 3 minutes, wrap and relax dough for 30 minutes

3 large Spanish onions cut in half and sliced thin

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 c water

1 teaspoon salt

* Combine all in a sauce pot and cook tender, drain well.

1 c soft farmers cheese

½ c crème fraiche or sour cream

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon salt

* Combine all

6 ounces thick cut bacon cut into ¼ inch batons

6 ounces grated Gruyere cheese

* Preheat pizza stone in 450F oven for 1 hour

* Divide dough in half

* On a floured surface roll the dough as thin as possible

* Spread half the farmers cheese mixture in each half of dough

* Spread with half the onions

* Sprinkle with half the gruyere

* Top with half the bacon

* Sprinkle with some fresh thyme leaves

* Bake golden brown about 15 minutes

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly