Brown's coach Hue Jackson jumps into Lake Erie after 0-16 season (Photos)

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson jumps into Lake Erie fulfilling his promise to fans after an 0-16 season. The event was organized to raise money for the Hue Jackson Foundation, combating human trafficking in Cleveland. About 100 employees of the Brown’s organization jumped into the lake at Huntington Reservation. Jackson contributed $100.00 to his foundation for each person who took the leap into the chilly waters.

