Overturned ice cream truck causes traffic jam on Interstate 90 (photos)

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
An overturned ice cream truck has caused a traffic jam on Interstate 90.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the accident is on the westbound side between Detroit Road and Clague Road.

The right lane is closed. Drivers should expect delays.

Officers from the Rocky River Police Department responded to the scene.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

