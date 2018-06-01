Brook Park woman dies after crash in Huron - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Brook Park woman dies after crash in Huron

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Brook Park woman is dead after a crash in Huron. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Brook Park woman is dead after a crash in Huron.
HURON, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Brook Park woman is dead after a crash in Huron.

Investigators said the crash happened around 11:13 a.m. this morning on State Route 2 near Rye Beach Road.

According to the news release 58-year-old Teresa Ott was driving her 2004 Jeep Liberty when the vehicle went off the road and into an embankment.

Sergeant R.E. Anderson said the SUV hit a culvert concrete pipe and hit an embankment. 

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly