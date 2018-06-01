NBA stands behind referees' decision to overturn charging penalty in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The NBA stands by referees in controversial call late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO)

Game 1 of the NBA Finals had a number of storylines, but one of the most compelling was the overturned charge call on LeBron James in the fourth quarter.

According to league officials the NBA is standing behind the referee crew's controversial call in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA released a full explanation in the NBA officiating last two minute report.

"The crew was not reasonably certain whether James (CLE) was in the restricted area after an offensive foul was called against Durant (GSW). Upon replay review, it was confirmed that James was outside the restricted area. The referees also reviewed whether James was in a legal guarding position, which is an additional reviewable matter for this replay trigger. Replay showed James was not in a legal guarding position because he was turning his body and moving into Durant when contact occurred. Thus the initial call on the floor was overturned and James was assessed a blocking foul."

The rare play has only happened a handful of times throughout the years, and was a surprise to many considering the high stakes of the game.

Joe Borgia, NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations, joined @NBATV to discuss why the call on the Kevin Durant drive to the basket was overturned from a charge to a blocking foul on LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/zFQzVJqseM — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) June 1, 2018

Charge or no charge the Cleveland Cavaliers have to keep moving forward.

The Cavs will play the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 3, at 9 p.m.

