FBI releases more information about bank robbery in Richmond Heights

Here is a photo of the suspect. (Source FBI)

The FBI has released a photo of the man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank in Richmond Heights on Friday.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Citizens Bank on Richmond Road around 5 p.m. on June 1.

The suspect demanded cash to be placed into a bag he carried into the bank, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the man left the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Cleveland FBI or the Richmond Heights Police Department.

