Parma Heights man sues U.S. Customs and Border Protection over claims they seized $58,000

A Parma Heights man is suing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 64-year-old man said he had $58,000 seized from him at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in October.

Rustem Kazazi said he was traveling back to Albania for six months to help his family.

He said TSA agents took the money because they thought he was a criminal, something his family strongly denies.

"There been nothing more painful then seeing all your hard work over the years just be taken over nothing really. We have to prove our innocence? We know we're innocent. The fact they are saying things like that is really insulting, to my parents and to me," Kazazi's son Erald Kazazi said.

Customs agents can seize the money through what is known as civil asset forfeiture.

This allows them to take money from people even if they aren't charged or convicted of a crime.

