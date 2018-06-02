Man dies from injury suffered from Edgewater Yacht Club race

A man is dead after an injury he suffered during a race with the Edgewater Yacht Club. (Source: WOIO)

A man is dead after an injury he suffered during a race with the Edgewater Yacht Club.

The yacht club said Mike Mahar participated in the sail race on Wednesday.

He was a member of the club from 1979-2006.

According to the news release he was a well known sail racer around the club.

"Our sympathies are extended to his family. As arrangements are finalized, we will provide them to you," quote from the yacht club news release.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.