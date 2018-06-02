Why are people happy about Euclid Police handing out tickets? (Source WOIO)

The Euclid Police Department is rewarding people who are buckling their seat belt while they drive.

Officers are handing out golden tickets for people who are following the law.

The tickets are accompanied by a coupon for either a free Dairy Queen Blizzard or a free medium hot or iced coffee from Dunkin Donuts.

People who receive a ticket will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win additional prizes at the end of the campaign.

The Cuyahoga County Safe Communities Coalition said only about 66.7 percent of people use their seat belt in Cuyahoga County.

