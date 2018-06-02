Teammates have J.R. Smith's back

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith showed up 10 minutes late to his media session on Saturday.

He had to be dreading it, but handled it well. I asked him how he and his teammates will bounce back from an emotionally devastating loss in Game 1.

"I think we got a great opportunity, the way we played Game 1", Smith said. "We gave ourselves a great chance on the road...everybody seems well rested, mind at ease, so it'll be interesting."

Smith said he isn't dwelling on his now legendary and still mystifying play at the end of regulation in Game 1, when he dribbled out the clock instead of shooting a potential game-winning shot. But his teammates are still there for support.

"I think we all reached out to him casually", Kyle Korver said. "Don't have to make a big deal out it. I think we all know that to win this series, we need him to be playing well."

Smith's blunder was just one of a few things that cost the Cavaliers the game. Everybody knows they should have won. Well, almost everybody.

"I wouldn't say fortunate (to win Game 1)", Draymond Green told me. "But it's obviously a good feeling to win Game 1, especially playing the way we played. We didn't play well. But no, not fortunate."

Green, of course, had a flare-up with Tristan Thompson at the end of Game 1, with Thompson being ejected. I asked Green if it's tough to keep emotions in check when you play your rival on this stage four times in four years.

"I think it's tough to keep emotions in check when you play anybody on this stage", Green said.

As for Tristan, Thompson says...nothing personal.

"It's just basketball", Thompson said. "It's a competitive sport. Of course we're gonna get irritated of each other, just because we're both competitors and both want it all."

