Future University of Akron student wins free car

A future University of Akron student won a free car on Saturday.

This was part of Bill Doraty KIA's Grad Giveaway.

The prize was a two-year lease of a KIA Forte LX.

"I never thought I would win," Jacob Berchtold said.

Other students at the event won cash prizes. 

Some students are taking home checks of $5,000.

The kids had to maintain a GPA of 3.0.

Students also had to be involved in two school activities while having excellent attendance.

