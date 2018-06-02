Coast Guard rescues 3 people after a boat hits breakwall in Cleveland

The Coast Guard rescued three people after the boat hit a breakwall in Cleveland on Saturday. (Source Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard rescued three people after the boat hit a breakwall in Cleveland on Saturday.

Investigators said the incident happened around noon on Saturday.

When rescue crews arrived on scene around 12:05 p.m. they found one person in the water and two people still on the boat.

Crews were able to rescue all three people safely.

The Coast Guard is asking boaters to have their vessels checked to make sure every thing is properly working.

They also want to remind people to make sure there are enough life jackets on board for each passenger.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.