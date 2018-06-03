Update: missing 12 year old Cleveland girl found safe

A missing 12 year old girl with autism has been found safe, according to Cleveland police.

Christina (aka Tina) Hines or Christina (aka Tina) Pettit had been missing since around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Her mother said the child who is known by multiple names, left their home on Saint Clair Avenue to go to Wendy’s and did not return.

Police say Christina was found in good health and is being returned to her family.

