OSHP: child killed, Cleveland man injured in Ashtabula County ATV accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened just north of U.S. Route 322 on Gane Road in Ashtabula County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

18 year old Ronald Atwater III of Cleveland, was one of two occupants on a Honda ATV that was traveling northbound on Gane Road.

Troopers say the ATV traveled left of center and off the left side of the roadway striking a ditch and a metal culvert.

Atwater was transported by EMS to Andover Health Center and taken by life flight to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown with non-life threatening injuries.

The other ATV rider, a seven year old juvenile was taken to Andover Health Center and pronounced dead.

Troopers say no helmets were worn by either rider and the crash remains under investigation.

Ashtabula County sheriff's office, Wayne Township fire department and Andover fire and EMS all assisted in this incident.

