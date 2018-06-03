Dick's pep rally draws Cavs fans out early for pre-game celebration

Cavs fans started getting ready for the big game early Sunday.



Some threw on their favorite jersey and headed to Dick's Sporting Goods at Legacy Village, or to the Dick's at Crocker Park for a pre-game pep rally.



Devonna Tucker was sporting her Lebron James jersey at the Dick's at Legacy Village.



"I am ready for the W!" said Tucker, "I am happy with the ring that we have, but I would love to have another one."



Thousands of other fans agree - hundreds writing their messages of support for Cavs on the rally wall provided by Dick's.



JR Smith's blunder during game one seemed to be forgiven - at least at the pep rally at Legacy Village.



"J.R. Smith - you know you got this! Don't let what people say bother you! We are going to win!" said Rochelle Lamb of Cleveland.



Cavs gear was front and center at Dick's, but the Cavs Locker Room T's and Finals themed hats were completely sold out.

More merchandise is expected to be coming in, but store managers say, you need to call ahead.



Tony Coleman bought the last Locker Room t-shirt at the Dick's at Legacy Village.

He told us he couldn't wait to watch the game tonight.

"You only get these opportunities so long. I am a lifelong Clevelander. I am old enough to have been around when the Browns won back in the 60's, and it was a long time coming so I am really looking forward to it," said Coleman.



The outcome of tonight's game - especially after that first game heart breaker - will determine whether that excitement grows or whether fans become even more adamant that the wine and gold do whatever it takes to go all the way.



"Don't count us out. We've shown people many a time that we have what it takes," added Lamb.

