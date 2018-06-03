Animal rights activists stage "funeral" at West Side Market

Grassroots animal advocacy organization "Species Revolution" displayed bodies of animals killed by humans during a demonstration held just outside of Cleveland's West Side Market for National Animal Rights Day Sunday morning.

Activists stood in formation holding various dead animals before wrapping the bodies in white sheets for a funeral procession.

The staged funeral protested the harmful human use of animals in agriculture, commerce, and experimentation.

“Animals deserve to be seen as the sentient individuals they are,” said organizer Amanda Houdeschell. “That means not committing violence against them and granting them rights to be protected from harm.”

This event is part of this weekend's "Species Revolution" Cleveland Animal Rights Conference, which fights for the rights of animals and marginalized humans.

"Species Revolution" calls for an end to "speciesism," the idea that humans are better than animals, and so animals are allowed to be treated violently.

“For too long, animals have faced violence at the hands of humans. In today’s industrial world, that means billions of animals abused and killed in factories of death,” organizer Abhijit Muduganti said.

A few dozen protestors attended the demonstration.

