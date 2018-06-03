Flash Flood Warning issued in several cities in Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in several cities in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in several cities in Northeast Ohio.

Cities included in the warning are:

Wickliffe

Willoughby Hills

Kirtland

Flash Flood Warning including Wickliffe OH, Willoughby Hills OH, Kirtland OH until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UGR8FBsEWQ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 3, 2018

The warning is expected to last until 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is reminding people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

The storm could impact around 50,000 people. Officials suggest people should move to higher ground.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Geneva OH, Jefferson OH, Middlefield OH until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gSzyAkYN2o — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 3, 2018

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued in Ashtabula County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Geneva OH, Jefferson OH, Middlefield OH until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gSzyAkYN2o — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.