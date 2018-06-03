Flash Flood Warning issued in several cities in Northeast Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued in several cities in Northeast Ohio

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in several cities in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO) The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in several cities in Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)
LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in several cities in Northeast Ohio.

Cities included in the warning are:

  • Wickliffe
  • Willoughby Hills
  • Kirtland

The warning is expected to last until 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is reminding people to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

The storm could impact around 50,000 people. Officials suggest people should move to higher ground.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued in Ashtabula County.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly