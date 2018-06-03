A new report shows Mychal Kendricks will sign with the Browns - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A new report shows Mychal Kendricks will sign with the Browns

NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport said the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

NFL reporter Chris Tomasson said Kendricks told him an earlier report of him signing with the Browns is not accurate.

Yahoo Sports reporter Jordan Schultz will sign a $3.5 million deal with Cleveland.

Kendricks was one of the key players with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season and helped the team win Philly's first Super Bowl.

The linebacker spent six years with the Eagles.

Career Stats:

  • 338 tackles
  • 14 tackles
  • 6 forced fumbles
  • 5 fumble recoveries
  • 3 interceptions
  • 27 pass deflections

The six-year veteran started 13 games with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

