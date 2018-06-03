A new report shows Mychal Kendricks will sign with the Browns

There are conflicting reports if Kendricks will join the Browns. (Source AP Images)

NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport said the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

NFL reporter Chris Tomasson said Kendricks told him an earlier report of him signing with the Browns is not accurate.

Yahoo Sports reporter Jordan Schultz will sign a $3.5 million deal with Cleveland.

ICYMI, Mychal Kendricks is officially headed to the Cleveland #Browns, per a source, with a one-year deal worth up to $3.5M: https://t.co/MbuOpgugaa https://t.co/cPgCCB6qg1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 4, 2018

Mychal Kendricks on report he is signing with the Browns: 1/2: “No, it’s not accurate. I don’t know who the (bleep) said that. That (bleep) is (bleep). Whoever said that (bleep) is (bleep). That’s all I have to say, man. I’m not really talking to anybody else about it... — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 3, 2018

Kendricks was one of the key players with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season and helped the team win Philly's first Super Bowl.

Sources: The #Browns are signing free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to a 1-year deal, bolstering their linebacking group late in the offseason. Along with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, it could be one of the most talented in football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2018

The linebacker spent six years with the Eagles.

Career Stats:

338 tackles

14 tackles

6 forced fumbles

5 fumble recoveries

3 interceptions

27 pass deflections

The six-year veteran started 13 games with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

