Euclid Police explain why SWAT team officers were on scene at East 204th Street

The Euclid Police Department has released information explaining why SWAT team officers were on scene at East 204th Street earlier today.

Police said around 1:15 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated burglary incident.

Investigators said the victims had been surprised inside the home by two men, one of the suspects had a gun.

Authorities said the residents were able to safely flee to a neighbors home.

Police said officers surrounded the house as they believed the suspects were still inside.

When the SWAT Team went inside the house the suspects were no longer inside, according to police.

Investigators said no one was hurt and a handgun was recovered. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 216-289-8505.

