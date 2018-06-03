LeBron James is wearing the suit shorts again before Game 2

ESPN posted a video of LeBron James wearing the suit shorts again before the game on Sunday.
LeBron is at it again with the suit shorts ?? pic.twitter.com/re607yVbND— ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at 8 p.m. on June 3.
Golden State won Game 1 in overtime on Thursday.
This is the fourth year in a row the two teams have met in the Finals.
Quick recap:
The Warriors are 11.5-point favorites to win the game on Sunday.
The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be on WTAM 1100 AM radio.
