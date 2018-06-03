Curry hits 9 three-point shots as Golden State defeats Cleveland in Game 2

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry hit nine three-point shots in the Warriors 122-103 Game 2 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

Curry set a record on Sunday for most three-point shots made in a NBA Finals game, he finished the game with 33 points.

LeBron James scored 29 points for the Cavs, Kevin Love finished with 22.

The Warriors finished the game shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc while the Cavs finished shooting 33.3 percent from three.

Golden State scored 31 or more points in three different quarters.

The Warriors won Game 1 in overtime on Thursday.

This is the fourth year in a row the two teams have met in the Finals.

Quick recap:

2015: Golden State won

2016: Cleveland won

2017 Golden State won

Game 3 is in Cleveland on Wednesday and will be on ABC and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

