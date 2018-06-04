Cleveland, Lakewood, Garfield Heights get Cuyahoga County medical marijuana dispensaries (full Ohio list)

Members of the Board of Pharmacy announced the sites of Ohio's planned medical marijuana dispensaries.

In Cuyahoga County, Cleveland, Lakewood and Garfield Heights will house dispensaries.

Cuyahoga County

Summit County

Lorain County

See the full list below.

LIST: Ohio medical marijuana dispensary applicants.

According to Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy may award licenses to up to 60 medical marijuana dispensary applicants statewide.

A proposed dispensary must be located at least 500 feet from a school, church, public library or playground, public park, or community addiction services facility.

The medical marijuana bill was passed in Sept. 2016, but is not expected to go into effect until Sept. 2018 as guidelines for processing, testing, and dispensing are established.

To obtain a license in Ohio to use medical marijuana, a patient must be diagnosed with:

AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

