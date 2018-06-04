Driving Cleveland crazy: Crosswalk concerns in downtown near 'the pit'

Local residents alerted Cleveland 19 News about a crosswalk they say is dangerous in downtown Cleveland near "the pit."

Pedestrians we spoke with said they fear they will get hit crossing the intersection near West 3rd Street and Summit because drivers are not paying attention and failing to stop or even yield at the crosswalk.

Neighbors hope police officers will help patrol the area.

Cleveland 19 News will reach out to the city to see what plans are in the works to fix the concerns.

If you have a similar situation in your neighborhood, reach out or email Alyson Bruner.

