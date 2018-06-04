Tristan Thompson curses, walks out mid-interview after Cavs Game 2 loss (video)

Tristan Thompson joins LeBron James as the latest Cleveland Cavalier to exit early during postgame questioning from reporters.

The Cavaliers forward was asked a line of questions by reporters after the team's Game 2 loss.

Thompson cursed and walked off after he was asked if he or the Cavs feel "a sense of helplessness" at times when trying to guard Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Warriors.

"No, (expletive)," Thompson exclaimed. "No, we did a good job. I mean, when I switch on him, I'm guarding him. I am never helpless with no guy in the NBA."

Thompson then asked for the next question from reporters, but walked off before anybody could ask one.

Tristan didn’t like being asked if he felt “helpless” against Curry. pic.twitter.com/kqi3i8YXzo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

During the Game 1 postgame press conference, James walked off of the podium after a heated exchange with a reporter regarding the infamous JR Smith play in the closing seconds of regulation.

The series now turns to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. The Cavs will look to dig from an 0-2 series deficit Wednesday night, giving the teams several days to cool off before facing each other again.

