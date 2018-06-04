Swarms of midges invading Northeast Ohio and showing up on Cleveland radar

The midges are back.

The small bugs have made their annual return to Northeast Ohio. They are usually most visible during the months of June and September for up to 10 days at a time.

The swarms were so dense overnight, the flying insects were detected on weather radar.

Midges are clear with a long, curvy back. Well-lit areas tend to attract the largest groups of midges. The relatives to mosquitoes are more annoying than harmful to humans.

Mayflies and midges: What's the difference?

The insects fly from Canada and end up near the Lake Erie lakefront before migrating inland.

