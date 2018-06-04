Help Cedar Point earn title as best amusement park in the US

Cedar Point is contending for the undisputed champion of amusement parks in the country.

The "roller coastal capital of the world" is one 20 amusement parks in the United States up for the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

USA Today is asking amusement park experts and enthusiasts to pick the top 20 parks across the nation.

VOTE HERE for Cedar Point as the best amusement park in the U.S.

Cedar Point is home to 18 thrilling roller coasters with over 70 total rides.

Voters can cast one ballot a day until June 11 when polls close. As of Monday morning, Cedar Point is currently ranked No. 1 in the early voting.

The winning park will be declared on June 22.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.