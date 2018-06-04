3 men injured during 2 overnight shootings on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating two shootings that took place on the city's east side overnight.

According to Cleveland police:

The first shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Community College Avenue. Paramedics and police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his side. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

A second shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeside Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were shot and taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

The conditions of all three victims is not immediately known at this time.

Police did not release any potential suspect information.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the shootings.

