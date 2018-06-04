'Beach hazards statement' warns of 5-foot waves in Lake Erie

The National Weather Service issued a 'beach hazards statement" for Northeast Ohio's lakeshore, warning of strong waves and powerful rip currents.

Waves of up to 5 feet are possible and strong rip currents are likely due to the onshore wind directions.

Lake temperatures are still chilly, but the National Weather Service is urging people who are visiting the beaches to stay out of the water because of the dangerous conditions.

The hazardous conditions are expected to remain in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.