Jamie's baby diary: Capturing the newborn baby with a photo session

The best way to capture memories is with photos! That’s why it’s so important to have a newborn photography session scheduled in advance and with a professional.

Katie Montague Malone from Little Boo Photography tells us why:

The lighting

Cellphone quality doesn’t compare to camera quality.

Professional equipment is much better quality.

The experience with positioning and holding the baby.

Multiple professionals to keep the baby safe.

Montague Malone suggests the best time to book a newborn session is well in advance. The reason why is because you want the photos taken within 7-10 days. That’s when the baby is most posable and sleepy.

The environment is a comfortable one for both parents and baby. Props are provided, so it’s just show up with the baby and that’s it!

Little Boo Photography studio is located in Shaker Heights. They also can do on location sessions.

Sessions aren’t just for newborns. Little Boo Photography also does maternity, sitter sessions, 1-year-olds with smash cake and family sessions.

