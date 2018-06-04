Driver who tested for marijuana to be sentenced for crash that killed prom date

A former high school student is expected to face a judge for sentencing Monday after being charged in the fatal crash that killed his 17-year-old date on prom night.

Chase Johnson, 18, is scheduled to appear in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. to learn his fate.

Johnson faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle impaired.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson had marijuana in his system when he lost control and crashed his car into two utility poles in Eaton Township.

His passenger and girlfriend Lindsey Rotuno died from the injuries that she suffered in the crash. Rotuno was a Midview High School student.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.