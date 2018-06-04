Driver who tested positive for marijuana pleads guilty in death of prom date

A former high school student pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide after being charged in the fatal crash that killed his 17-year-old date on prom night.

Chase Johnson, 18, appeared in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court to enter his guilty plea.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson had marijuana in his system when he lost control and crashed his car into two utility poles in Eaton Township.

His passenger and girlfriend Lindsey Rotuno died from the injuries that she suffered in the crash. Rotuno was a Midview High School student.

Johnson has also entered into a sentencing bargain. Both parties have agreed upon 5 years probation.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 15.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.