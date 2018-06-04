Broadview Heights firefighters battle fire at condo complex

Firefighters were called out to a fire at the Courts of Country Lake condo complex around 9 a.m. Monday.

The fire started in the building located at 8603 Scenic View.

There are 12 units in that building and the building is heaving damaged.

No residents were injured, but one Broadview Heights firefighter is being checked out after a piece of the ceiling fell on his head.

No other buildings in the complex were affected by the fire.

Several neighboring fire departments helped battle the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal will now help determine the cause of the fire.

