Midge madness will lead to a mayfly mess in Cleveland: Which is worse?

Which is worse: midges or mayflies?

We have just begun our midge season which means the mayflies won't be far behind thanks to Lake Erie.

For help with the debate we previously went to Dr. Gavin Svenson, who is the assistant director of science, curator and head of Invertebrate Zoology for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

In short Svenson studies bugs and his specialty is the praying mantis.

Before we put the two bugs head-to-head lets understand a little bit about each, according to Svenson.

Lake Midge:

Midges are small flies related to mosquitoes and crane flies. Thankfully they don't bite.

They spend most of their lives as worm-like larvae on the bottom of the lake.

They live as adults for a short time and gather in large swarms to find a mate and reproduce.

Adults are thought to not feed, but evidence suggests that they will eat nectar and pollen to extend their lives.

They are harmless to humans and do not carry any diseases.

A healthy population of midges means plenty of food for the animals that depend on insects as food.

Lake Mayflies:

Mayflies are an ancient group of insects related dragonflies and damselflies.

They spend most of their lives as immature nymphs in lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams.

Once they reach adulthood, they gain wings and fly to find a mate and reproduce.

They live for a very short amount of time as adults.

Mayfly adults don't even feed, their mouth parts are not functional, which means their only interest as adults is to reproduce.

They are harmless to humans and do not carry any diseases.

They are an important source of food for fish and other aquatic organisms.

They also transfer energy from the lake to the land by serving as important food for birds and other terrestrial organisms.

The truth test: Which is worse?

(According to Dr. Gavin Svenson)

Most annoying?

Midges

Most likely to get in your mouth while walking/running/exercising outside?

Midges (which is why they are the most annoying)

Most important to the environment?

Tie, they are both good in different ways. Midges probably have a bigger impact on the region.

Biggest population in Cleveland?

Midges

Best (or better) bug over all?

Midges, hands down. The Great Lakes are famous for them. They form clouds over the lake and shore and feed countless fish, bats, birds, predatory insects and amphibians. They are true survivors and are good for the health of the region. Mayflies are cool, but midges dominate.

