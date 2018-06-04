Fugitive of the Week is wanted for tampering with evidence in a drive-by shooting

U.S. Marshals said the Fugitive of the Week is Jessie Lee Butler III.

The Stark County man is accused of being inside a car during a drive-by shooting.

According to authorities, the people in the vehicle shot into an occupied home in the 2500 block of 45th Street NW in Canton on May 22.

Nobody was injured.

Butler, 21, is also accused of washing the vehicle to remove gunshot residue.

He is known to frequent the Canton and Louisville areas.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force a 1-866-4WANTED.

