Amherst police officer shot during standoff upgraded to serious condition

The Amherst officer shot during a standoff in Sheffield Lake is improving.

Patrolman Eugene Ptacek was upgraded from critical condition to serious condition at MetroHealth Hospital Monday afternoon.

Ptacek was shot May 31 while serving a warrant at a home in the 700 block of Oliver Street.

Ptacek, who is a member of the Lorain County SWAT team, was at the home with other agents trying to arrest Martin Robinson.

Robinson had a warrant for weapons violations out of Cuyahoga County.

During the standoff, authorities say Robinson, 39, opened fired and shot Ptacek.

Ptacek, a 17-year veteran, was taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Hospital.

His family says they appreciate the prayers, support and privacy.

Robinson is now in police custody. No word yet on his first court appearance.

